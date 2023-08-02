Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Patrick R. Gruber Sells 104,488 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $172,405.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,247.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,997.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,793,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 1,308,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Recommended Stories

