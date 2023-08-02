Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Patrick R. Gruber Sells 104,488 Shares

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $172,405.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,247.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,997.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,793,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 1,308,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.