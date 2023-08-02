Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00. The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 6606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

