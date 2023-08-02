Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $110.25, but opened at $117.18. Global Payments shares last traded at $116.01, with a volume of 773,522 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

