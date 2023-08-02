Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 688,264 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 54.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 382,228 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 296,034 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $86.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

