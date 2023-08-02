Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

HLIT opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

