Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $11.54. Harmonic shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 3,093,831 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Stock Down 22.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

