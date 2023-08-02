Harmonic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,565 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,945% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after buying an additional 1,079,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

