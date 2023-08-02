Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $135,552.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 4.9 %

HVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading

