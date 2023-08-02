HC Wainwright Raises Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target to $165.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $133.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. Balchem has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

