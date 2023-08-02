HC Wainwright Raises Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target to $165.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Balchem Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $133.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. Balchem has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $143.88.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
