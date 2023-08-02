H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,767 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Natixis bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEES opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEES. B. Riley boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

