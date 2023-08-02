H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $61.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. H&E Equipment Services traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.64. Approximately 177,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 269,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after buying an additional 568,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after purchasing an additional 309,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 238,105 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

