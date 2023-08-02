Head to Head Comparison: Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) & Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) and Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and Nihon M&A Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canaccord Genuity Group and Nihon M&A Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nihon M&A Center 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Canaccord Genuity Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.52%. Given Canaccord Genuity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canaccord Genuity Group is more favorable than Nihon M&A Center.

21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Nihon M&A Center pays an annual dividend of $60.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,148.8%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nihon M&A Center pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and Nihon M&A Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 8.28 Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A $97.96 0.05

Nihon M&A Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaccord Genuity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats Nihon M&A Center on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

