Head-To-Head Contrast: Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) versus International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of International Distributions Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Distributions Services and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Distributions Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Deutsche Post 1 5 3 0 2.22

Dividends

Deutsche Post has a consensus price target of $49.35, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Deutsche Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than International Distributions Services.

International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Distributions Services pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Post pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares International Distributions Services and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 5.32% 20.75% 7.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Distributions Services and Deutsche Post’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A $0.18 18.18 Deutsche Post $99.52 billion 0.61 $5.65 billion $4.20 11.75

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than International Distributions Services. Deutsche Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Distributions Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats International Distributions Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

