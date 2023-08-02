Head to Head Contrast: Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) vs. Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Finward Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Security Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.27 $15.08 million $3.08 7.99 Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and Security Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Security Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Security Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.62% 0.67% Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Security Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans. In addition, the company provides financial services that include individual retirement accounts; mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; transfers; fixed, variable, indexed, and immediate annuities; life insurance; college planning; and bill payment products and services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

