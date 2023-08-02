Head to Head Review: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -121.02% -91.86% -58.82% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

2.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of MMTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MMTec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.91 -$11.91 million ($1.18) -0.58 MMTec $1.10 million 64.08 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

MMTec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International.

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

MMTec beats BIO-key International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

