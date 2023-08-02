Head-To-Head Survey: Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) & Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brother Industries and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $6.03 billion 0.65 $289.21 million $2.25 13.47 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $19.36 billion 0.65 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Brother Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Brother Industries pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brother Industries and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 4.78% 6.55% 4.58% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Brother Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, which include iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, LNG, LPG, and energy companies. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

