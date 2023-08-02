Head to Head Survey: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) versus Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kona Grill and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen 0 5 3 0 2.38

Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Sweetgreen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.42 -$190.44 million ($1.41) -10.24

Kona Grill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Sweetgreen -30.29% -25.84% -17.00%

Summary

Kona Grill beats Sweetgreen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

