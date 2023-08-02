Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.07.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $805.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.26. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277 shares of company stock worth $61,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 842,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 635,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

