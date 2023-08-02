Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Herc were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Herc by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 723.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after purchasing an additional 454,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

