Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $79.42, but opened at $72.86. Hologic shares last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 962,958 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

