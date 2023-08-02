Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,066,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $787.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

