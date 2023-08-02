Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

