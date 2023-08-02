Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $28.25. Huntsman shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 485,010 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman
In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
