Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $28.25. Huntsman shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 485,010 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

