Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immunic by 1,143.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

