InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.09. InMode has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in InMode by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InMode by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

