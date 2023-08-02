Inscription Capital LLC Sells 285 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

