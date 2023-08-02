Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Director Sells 11,598 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

8X8 Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in 8X8 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.