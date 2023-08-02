Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells 19,519 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $253,551.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $103,688.10.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $518,871.20.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $747.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,192.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

