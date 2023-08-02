Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells 3,891 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $448,126.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,220,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

