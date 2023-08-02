Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

