Insider Selling: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MLM opened at $453.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.83 and its 200 day moving average is $386.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

