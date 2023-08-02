Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $302.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

