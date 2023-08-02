Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells 15,149 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 15,149 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $303,131.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,017,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $427,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Bradley Vizi sold 13,501 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $270,155.01.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $169.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

