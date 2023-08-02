Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $153,658.63 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $291.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.62 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.