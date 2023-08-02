Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.5 %

IBP opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

