InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.21

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

