InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.21

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.