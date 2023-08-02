International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT Raised to GBX 245

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.15) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICAGY opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 309.85% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.