International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.53), with a volume of 534776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.49).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of £272.29 million, a PE ratio of 506.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In related news, insider Gary Thompson acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £21,560 ($27,680.06). Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

Featured Articles

