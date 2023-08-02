International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.53), with a volume of 534776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.49).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
International Personal Finance Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Gary Thompson acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £21,560 ($27,680.06). Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.
About International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Personal Finance
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.