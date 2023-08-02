International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.41. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 24,840 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
