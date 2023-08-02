International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.41. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 24,840 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

