Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Sells $1,616,414.40 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $323.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

