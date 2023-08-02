Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) recently:

8/2/2023 – Hope Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2023 – Hope Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $9.50 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Hope Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Hope Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2023 – Hope Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/22/2023 – Hope Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Get Hope Bancorp Inc alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.