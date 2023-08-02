IonQ Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 15,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 10,694 call options.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. IonQ has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IonQ news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $82,939.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in IonQ by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IonQ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

