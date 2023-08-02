ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) versus NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Head-To-Head Review

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NET Power and ITM Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A ITM Power $7.65 million 93.43 -$63.45 million N/A N/A

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ITM Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NET Power and ITM Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 ITM Power 1 5 1 0 2.00

NET Power currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.00%. ITM Power has a consensus target price of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15,417.24%. Given ITM Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ITM Power is more favorable than NET Power.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

