Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of XPO opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

