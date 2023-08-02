Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 10,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,173,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,798,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 28th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

YELP stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

