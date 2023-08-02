J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $176.50 and last traded at $172.36, with a volume of 18215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.32.

The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average is $151.55. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.54.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.