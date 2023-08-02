John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.45 and a beta of 0.99. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, Director David C. Dobson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.