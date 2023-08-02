Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $424,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 161,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 125,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.03.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

