Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

