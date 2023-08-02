Kathleen Starkoff Sells 4,430 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

